Register
15:33 GMT +308 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Air France passenger airliners

    Air France's Ultimatums Threaten Airline's Future - Pilots Union

    © Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    PARIS (Sputnik) - The reluctance of Air France's management to really engage in talks with the airline's staff on a pay raise as well as its preference to making ultimatums are the main threats to the company's future, Gregoire Aplincourt, the president of the Air France's Pilots' Union (SPAF), told Sputnik.

    "We demanded a 6-percent [wage increase] — they offered 1 percent. We brought it down to 5 percent, they offered 2 percent. If we continued negotiating, we would have ended up with an agreement. But the direction of Air France made an ultimatum: 2 percent take it or leave, too bad for you if you do not take it. That’s called an ultimatum… What does put Air France in danger is that its leadership refuses to negotiate," Aplincourt indicated.

    The SPAF president believed that there would have been no staff strikes at all if the airline's management had taken their employees' demands more seriously.

    "If we negotiate we’ll find a compromise. I cannot say if it’s 3 percent or 3.5 percent, but if the direction of Air France had made a little bit more serious offer they would have seen no strikes, without even giving the 6-percent raise," he explained.

    Aplincourt called for the resumption of negotiations, adding that the staff strikes would go on as long unless the government stopped its ultimatums.

    "We have to start over, we will ask Air France to restart the negotiations … We did not fight to be stopping now, that’s for sure. How long the strikes would last depends on the management … It has to prove [that it is] capable to engage in serious discussions," he summarized.

    Speaking about Janaillac, Aplincourt said that his resignation happened as a result of the CEO putting the possibility of him stepping down on the table with the mindset that the workers would accept the company's wage proposal for fear of him and without considering how far the strikers were willing to go to have their demands met.

    "He [pledged to resign] because he was sure [that] people would vote for the proposal being afraid of seeing him quit. But that is called an analytical error," Aplincourt explained.

    On Friday, Air France's employees again rejected the management’s salary proposal. Air France-KLM group CEO Jean-Marc Janaillac, who promised to step down if the staff did not accept the company's wage proposal, announced his resignation that same day.

    READ MORE: Air France Reports Over $360Mln in Losses Amid Ongoing Strikes

    Air France employees demonstrate outside the French airline headquarters in Roissy, north of Paris, Thursday, Feb.22, 2018
    © AP Photo / Thibault Camus
    Air France Staff Strike Leaves 50% of Long-Haul Flights in Paris Airport Canceled (VIDEO, PHOTO)
    On Sunday, French Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire called on Air France's staff to act responsibly in its struggle for an "unjustified" pay increase, adding that the ongoing dispute between the company's leadership and personnel put the company itself on the line.

    Air France employees have long been demanding a pay raise of 6 percent as inflation compensation. On Friday, Air France's employees rejected the management’s proposal, which consisted of a 2-percent salary raise in 2018 and another 5-percent increase over next two years.

     

    Related:

    Air France Grounds Venezuela Flights Ahead of Controversial Vote
    EU Issues Final Warning to Germany, France, UK Over Air Pollution Breaches
    Air France to Create New Subsidiary to Focus on Long-Haul Activity
    Tags:
    strike, Air France, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Photo Timeline of Devastating Hawaiian Volcanic Eruption
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse