Police Investigate 'Number' of Bomb Threats Sent to UK Schools - Reports

According to police, emails with bomb threats have been sent to schools and colleges in the UK.

The emails are believed to be fabricated, but schools have been advised to contact the police if they receive any of such emails.

"We understand that these types of emails can be distressing and while we take the communications extremely cautiously, we must stress there is no credible threat," the National Crime Agency said in a statement.

The local police department stated that the emails were first sent to schools on Monday night.

Selly Park Technology College in Birmingham was evacuated as a precaution, after receiving a bomb threat.

The police are investigating the incident.