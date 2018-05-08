PuppyLove Demand Outstrips Supply for New Robot-Dog in Japan

Want a puppy but don't want the hassle of picking up its poop? A cute robot puppy created in Japan could be the answer, however new owners will have to be patient.

Dog-loving techies are fuelling demand for a robot puppy in Japan, outstripping supply, according to Sony, the creators of Aibo 2.0, Sony's "entertainment robot."

Sony Japan first started selling the larger than life leg-lifting robo-pup at the beginning of 2018 and by April had shifted 11,111 pup however by May, the company had to admit it's supply line had fallen short of customer demand.

"Sony will further expand its production activities in the future and will work to ensure that aibo can be delivered to customers nationwide as soon as possible," Sony said in a statement.

The "Aibo entertainment robot" costs US$1,800 plus US$900 for a three year subscription to a cloud service which is designed to keep teaching the young dog new tricks.

