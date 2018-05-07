Protests in Paris Gone Wild: WATCH Protesters Storm Station

Members of the Sud-Rail trade union, rallying against state reforms in the SNCF, the French national railway company, tried to storm the Montparnasse station in Paris on Monday, BFMTV reported.

According to BFMTV, about 200 members of the Sud-Rail trade union, armed with firearms, attempted to break into the Montparnasse station building in Paris, provoking a panic among the people inside it.

Law enforcement officers were forced to use batons to push back the protesters.

The situation in Paris has been quite turbulent since the beginning of spring. Earlier in May, thousands of people had taken to the streets to protest against President Macron's policies.

The railway workers began striking on April 3 and intend to continue until the June 28 twice a week, a total of 36 days. Their protests have caused great problems with transportation, as, during the strikes, most of the trains are canceled.