Nearly 40% of UK Firms Not Ready for New EU Data Protection Legislation - Report

"Only 6 in 10 company directors say they are confident their organization will be ‘fully compliant’ with new data protection laws set to come in later this month… Many business leaders are also less sure about how the new rules will affect their firms, with around 40% reporting they are not confident or unsure as to how GDPR will impact their company," the report said.
The poll was conducted among 699 respondents on April 12-26.
On May 25, the EU Data Protection Directive 95/46/EC on the protection of personal data will be replaced by the GDPR, which seeks to boost the protection of data of EU citizens. The United Kingdom, which is to stay in the European Union until March 29, 2019, will also implement the GDPR.
