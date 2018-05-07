Register
18:53 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah.

    Greek, Jewish Communities in US Seek to Block F-35 Sales to Turkey - Leader

    © AP Photo / Rick Bowmer
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Greek-American and American Jewish communities in the United States seek to promote legislation to strengthen Cyprus as a Western security base and block F-35 jet sales to Turkey, the executive director of the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC), Endy Zemenides, said on Monday.

    "This legislation would remove the obstacles that keep Cyprus from becoming further established as a frontline state for Western security interests and prevent Turkey from holding the bilateral US-Cyprus relationship hostage to its intransigence on the Cyprus problem," Zemenides said in his interview to the Greek Kathimerini newspaper.

    Additionally, the two communities will continue the campaign for restricting the F-35 jet sales to Turkey "until Turkey starts behaving responsibly," Zemenides said.

    The move comes in line with the initiative "The End the Cyprus Arms Embargo Act", introduced on April 13 by several congressmen of the US House of Representatives and aiming to lift the ban on providing weapons to Cyprus. The legislators explained the bill by the fact that the country is a vital strategic partner of the United States and a member of the coalition to counter Daesh*.

    READ MORE: Turkey Vows Response if US Halts Sales of F-35 Fighters to Ankara

    Amid the escalated tensions between Turkey and both Cyprus and US (with the latter the standoff is connected with Washington's support for Kurdish militants in Syria), US House of Representatives released an annual defense policy bill stipulating a measure to temporarily halt weapons sales to Turkey last Friday.

    READ MORE: Greek Border Guards Fire Warning Shots at Turkish Helicopter — Source

    Cyprus has been partitioned since 1974, when Turkey’s military entered the island's northern part to protect Turks from attacks. That portion of the island later proclaimed itself the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC). Turkey maintains a military presence there and recognizes the TRNC as an independent state.

    READ MORE: Greek Government Approves F-16 Modernization Deal With US — Press Service

    The US arms embargo, prohibiting the export of arms to "any of the armed forces in Cyprus," has been in effect since December 1992.

    *Daesh — a terror group, banned in Russia

    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'
    Lockheed Martin
    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'
    Tags:
    anti-Daesh coalition, arms embargo, F-35, Daesh, United States, Turkey, Cyprus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse