Register
16:44 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Home Office

    UK May Deport 1,000 Migrants Amid Accusations of Anti-Terror ‘Abuse’

    © Wikipedia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The Home Office denies the recent claims of some activists and MPs that it wrongly refuse leave to migrants because of tax discrepancies, saying that the authorities refuse permits only to those who deliberately lie to the government and pose a threat to national security.

    About 1,000 high skilled migrants may be deported from the UK for security reasons, as the Home Office has refused “indefinite leave to remain” (IRL) according to a paragraph of the Immigration Act, targeting terrorist threats. The Home Office claims that the applicants have provided false information.

    Their guidelines state that the ruling is generally applicable in cases on “criminality, a threat to national security, war crimes or travel bans.” However, the caseworkers still can deny the IRL if their “character and conduct” doesn’t seem to be desirable to allow applicants to live in the UK.
    People acknowledged by the Home Office as threats are prohibited from obtaining a UK visa. Those deported on terror suspicions will also get a mark on their passport.

    Cited by the Guardian newspaper, a Home Office spokesperson stressed that applications are denied  “in these circumstances only where the evidence shows applicants have deliberately provided false information to the government” answering the recent claims by the UK’s immigration advocates and politicians. In the newspaper report they accused the Home Office of misusing the counter-terror legislation.  According to their data, about 1,000 teachers, doctors, businessmen, lawyers, IT and engineering specialists wrongly face deportation because they made minor amendments to their tax return reports or had discrepancies in their income declarations.

    The support group Highly Skilled Migrants, which provides help in courts for such specialists, stated to the newspaper that nine out of 10 of its members had won their cases against the government body. One of the group organizers, Aditi Bhardwaj, claims that this implies that the British authorities are either “recklessly incompetent” or “there is a blanket policy which the Home Office is using internally.”

    The new revelation on alleged “targeted removals” has come hot on the heels of the so-called Windrush migration scandal and resignation of former Home Secretary Amber Rudd. The close ally to UK Prime Minister Theresa May walked out of the cabinet following an avalanche of criticism after a leaked internal Home Office memo. It revealed that the United Kingdom did use targets on migrant deportation, despite Rudd denying in front of Parliament that such targets exist.

    READ MORE: Amber Rudd Resigns as UK Home Secretary Amid Migrant/Windrush Scandal

    The UK Labour Party also urged her to step away for her treatment of people belonging to the so-called Windrush generation, who arrived in the United Kingdom from the Caribbean under free movement policies between the 1940s and 1970s. The scandal escalated in mid-April after it transpired that migrants from the Caribbean who settled in the UK decades ago were asked to prove their right to remain in Britain.

    Over recent years, Europe has face a migration influx. Hundreds of thousands of migrants are still trying to reach European countries using various routes, including via Italy, Greece, Turkey and the Balkan states. According to an International Organization for Migration (IOM) report published in 2017, nearly 100,000 people had chosen a sea route to reach Europe in 2017.

    Related:

    Teen Migrant Sues UK Gov't for Sexual Abuse at Detention Center - Reports
    Amber Rudd Resigns as UK Home Secretary Amid Migrant/Windrush Scandal
    UK MPs Urge Theresa May to Give Legal Status to Windrush Generation Migrants
    UK Interior Minister Resists Calls to Resign Over Migrant Deportation Policy
    Anti-Migrant Activist Banned from UK for Life Over Remarks About Allah (VIDEO)
    Up to 1 Mln EU Migrants Could Settle in UK After Brexit, Report Warns
    Tags:
    deportation, migration, UK Home Office, Theresa May, Amber Rudd, Europe, London, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse