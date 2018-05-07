Clashes Erupt in Greek Refugee Camp Over Women Harassment: 6 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Six people were injured in clashes that broke out on Sunday in a refugee camp in the Greek village of Lagadikia, east of Thessaloniki, local media reported on Monday.

According to The National Herald newspaper, the three-hour fight involving about 250 people broke out after a group of Syrian refugees accused a group of Algerians of harassing Syrian women.

Refugees attacked each other with knives and wooden planks. As result of clashes, four people were arrested, while six were injured and transferred to the Papageorgiou hospital, the media outlet added.

Greece is one of the countries most affected by the inflow of migrants fleeing violence in the Middle East and North Africa. The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said that over 8,000 migrants had arrived in Greece since the beginning of the year. According to the Greek media, there are about 64,000 refugees in the country now.