Paris, Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon Seek Alliance Against EU Farm Funding - Reports

According to the Euractiv news outlet, French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert expressed his strong opposition to the cuts in aid to farmers during a meeting with his Irish counterpart Michael Creed last week.
The two ministers reportedly joined their Spanish and Portuguese counterparts in a bid to oppose the cuts.
On May 2, the European Commission proposed the European Union's long-term 2021-2027 budget, worth 1.279 billion euro ($1.500 billion). The proposal also envisaged a 5-percent cut in CAP funding, which immediately got a negative reaction from the main recipients of the policy.
The new draft budget is now to be considered by the Council of the European Union with the consent of the European Parliament.
