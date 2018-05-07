Register
07 May 2018
    A truck for the carcasses of animals arrives as members of the French National Health and Safety Agency work on a duck farm in the municipality of Almayrac, Tarn, southwestern France, where the 'highly pathogenic' avian influenza H5N8 was detected

    Paris, Dublin, Madrid, Lisbon Seek Alliance Against EU Farm Funding - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / PASCAL PAVANI
    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - France, Ireland, Spain and Portugal seek to set up an alliance against the reduction of Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) funding envisaged in the EU budget proposal for 2021-2027, Euractiv news reported.

    According to the Euractiv news outlet, French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert expressed his strong opposition to the cuts in aid to farmers during a meeting with his Irish counterpart Michael Creed last week.

    The two ministers reportedly joined their Spanish and Portuguese counterparts in a bid to oppose the cuts.

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban gestures in Budapest, Hungary, Sunday, April 8, 2018
    © AP Photo / Darko Vojinovic
    Agricultural countries like Bulgaria, Italy, Poland, and Romania could also potentially join the alliance, while northern European countries and Germany, which have consistently called for rethinking the CAP as well as a budget reduction, may resist the alliance’s plans, the outlet noted.

    On May 2, the European Commission proposed the European Union's long-term 2021-2027 budget, worth 1.279 billion euro ($1.500 billion). The proposal also envisaged a 5-percent cut in CAP funding, which immediately got a negative reaction from the main recipients of the policy.

    The new draft budget is now to be considered by the Council of the European Union with the consent of the European Parliament.

    budget, EU, Ireland, Portugal, France
