Register
10:48 GMT +307 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Sept. 8, 2015 file photo, a representative of the Swedish Migration Agency 'Migrationsverket', left, helps a migrant family from Syria as they arrive at the train station in Malmo, Sweden.

    73 Percent of Swedes Think Integration Has Flopped, 6 in 10 Want Fewer Refugees

    © AP Photo / Ola Torkelsson/TT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (118)
    0 0 0

    A survey by the European Commission has put Sweden in the lead EU-wise when it comes to the percentage of citizens dissatisfied with immigration politics. With three-quarters of Swedes believing that immigration has failed, it is unsurprising that this issue has become the focal point of the political debate prior to the upcoming general election.

    While Sweden has been among the most generous European nations when it comes to the admission of refugees, an astonishing 73 percent of Swedes believe that their country's immigration policy has failed. This is by far the highest in the entire EU; for example, in Portugal the figure is 13 percent and in Ireland it's 18 percent.

    The European Commission's findings resonate well with a recent survey carried out by pollster Ipsos on behalf of the daily newspaper Dagens Nyheter. Ipsos found that 4 in 10 Swedes wanted "drastically fewer refugees," which indicates a doubling since 2015. All in all, 60 percent of Swedes were found to be in favor of a more restrictive immigration policy. Over the same period, the proportion of those supporting a more generous immigration has halved from 26 percent to 12 percent.

    Columnist Stig-Björn Ljunggren, a PhD in political science, has attributed the results to Swedes' "sensitivity."

    "My hypothesis is that we in Sweden are much more sensitive to the kind of differences that have arisen now, while in many other countries it looks natural. For example, we react very strongly to beggars in Sweden. In many other countries, it has been a natural part of the cityscape for a long time," Ljunggren told the Nyheter Idag news outlet.

    READ MORE: Cultural Rift Predicted Amid Record-Pace Islamization of Sweden

    Stig-Björn Ljunggren also ventured that the results had to do with the loss of homogeneity.

    "In Sweden, we are hypersensitive. We used to be a homogeneous country, which we are no longer. Homogeneity has been broken. Therefore, we believe it has gotten worse than it actually has," Ljunggren said.

    According to Ljunggren, immigration has become a political problem, which is currently present in each party's political agenda. He also interpreted it as a token of the established parties' failure, venturing about a "broken social contract."

    Of late, both Sweden's left-wing and right-wing heavyweights, the Conservatives and the Social Democrats, have called for a more restrictive immigration policy, in stark contrast to what they had been advocating in recent years.

    The Social Democrats, whose popular support in Sweden's second-largest city Gothenburg has plummeted to a record low 15 percent, admitted that Sweden has taken in "too many refugees" in recent years.

    READ MORE: Missing: Sweden Loses Track of Thousands of Rejected Migrants, Refugee Children

    Prime Minister Stefan Löfven said that Sweden will have a more restrictive asylum policy in place until the EU has introduced common immigration guidelines.

    "Sweden should not take more responsibility compared with the others," Löfven told national broadcaster SVT.

    In 2017, Sweden received about 27,000 asylum seekers, which Löfven argued was "too many in relation to Sweden's population." By contrast, in 2015 and 2016 combined, Sweden, a nation of 10 million, took in over 200,000 asylum seekers.

    Topic:
    Europe's Refugee and Migrant Crisis (118)

    Related:

    Swedish Conservatives' U-Turn: 'Immigration no Longer Profitable'
    Cultural Rift Predicted Amid Record-Pace Islamization of Sweden
    Missing: Sweden Loses Track of Thousands of Rejected Migrants, Refugee Children
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, Scandinavia, Sweden, EU
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    From DIY Aircraft to Lamborghini: What Else Average Chinese Can Craft at Home
    Handout
    Handout
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse