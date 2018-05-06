Pilot Lands 1930's Passenger Plane on Beach (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The incident occurred last Saturday. Two local residents attempted to fly home to Branscombe from the city of Bodmin, where an exhibition of vintage planes and cars was taking place.
According to the 47-year-old Zac Rockey, who was at the helm of the aircraft, after the engine failure, he had virtually no choice but to land on the beach.
"You are looking for a place where there are people nearby or something else, so that when difficulties arise, you could get help faster. You know, I've had better runways. This was not ideal," the pilot said.
NEWS: Replica WW1 plane makes emergency landing on a beach near #Sidmouth in #Devon fortunately no one was hurt. (pics: @NpasExeter) pic.twitter.com/ngolHQwxBL— Breeze Devon News (@BreezeDevonNews) 6 мая 2018 г.
Work has begun to dismantle the plane that landed on Sidmouth beach yesterday pic.twitter.com/MhjFVlnIgk— Daniel Clark (@HEDanielClark) 6 мая 2018 г.
The plane that landed on one of Sidmouth's beaches at low tide yesterday evening is being dismantled so that it can be removed. @guardian @Telegraph @DevonLiveNews @cnni @MailOnline @MirrorBreaking_ pic.twitter.com/JMCkiG2CVi— Surviving Sixty (@survivingsixty) 6 мая 2018 г.
This is the current scene after the plane emergency landed at Sidmouth https://t.co/5IrO3dQedi pic.twitter.com/T7DIfjvNRV— Devon Live News (@DevonLiveNews) 5 мая 2018 г.
Coastguard teams helping to recover the plane at Sidmouth. The pilot and passenger safely made emergency landing around 5pm pic.twitter.com/wJZ1yLevk7— Heidi Davey (@HeidiDavey) 5 мая 2018 г.
Plane makes emergency landing on the beach in Sidmouth. Thanks to Ian MacEachern for this video. Two people onboard safe @BBCSpotlight pic.twitter.com/rOcu7ZTmmj— Heidi Davey (@HeidiDavey) 5 мая 2018 г.
