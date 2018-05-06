Pilot Lands 1930's Passenger Plane on Beach (PHOTO, VIDEO)

The French light-engine 1930s-era aircraft made an emergency landing on the beach of the British city of Sidmouth in Devon County due to a failed engine; there were no casualties, according to the local information portal DevonLive.

The incident occurred last Saturday. Two local residents attempted to fly home to Branscombe from the city of Bodmin, where an exhibition of vintage planes and cars was taking place.

According to the 47-year-old Zac Rockey, who was at the helm of the aircraft, after the engine failure, he had virtually no choice but to land on the beach.

"You are looking for a place where there are people nearby or something else, so that when difficulties arise, you could get help faster. You know, I've had better runways. This was not ideal," the pilot said.

NEWS: Replica WW1 plane makes emergency landing on a beach near #Sidmouth in #Devon fortunately no one was hurt. (pics: @NpasExeter) pic.twitter.com/ngolHQwxBL — Breeze Devon News (@BreezeDevonNews) 6 мая 2018 г.​

Work has begun to dismantle the plane that landed on Sidmouth beach yesterday pic.twitter.com/MhjFVlnIgk — Daniel Clark (@HEDanielClark) 6 мая 2018 г.​

This is the current scene after the plane emergency landed at Sidmouth https://t.co/5IrO3dQedi pic.twitter.com/T7DIfjvNRV — Devon Live News (@DevonLiveNews) 5 мая 2018 г.​

Coastguard teams helping to recover the plane at Sidmouth. The pilot and passenger safely made emergency landing around 5pm pic.twitter.com/wJZ1yLevk7 — Heidi Davey (@HeidiDavey) 5 мая 2018 г.​