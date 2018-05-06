France Slams Trump Over Linking Paris Attacks' Scale to Strict Gun Control Laws

Trump said Friday, in a speech before members of the National Rifle Association, that the situation in Paris would have ended differently if some of the people who suffered the attacks were armed.
"France is strongly disapproving of the remarks of president Trump regarding the attacks of November 13, 2015 in Paris and demanding respect for the memory of the victims," the statement read.
Earlier, Twitter lashed out at the Trump's speech, when he had brought up the issue of knife crimes in the UK. The social media users pointed at US the statistics of murders by knives in the UK and US, reminding also that guns are more dangerous than knives.
