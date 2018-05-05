Stabbing Attack in The Hague Injures at Least 3 People (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Several people have been stabbed by a man in the Dutch city of The Hague, local media reported Saturday, citing the city's authorities. According to eyewitness posts in social media, the attacker shouted Allahu Akbar.

Local media has reported that the suspected attacker has been shot in the leg by the police and detained at the scene. The incident took place in the western city of The Hague in the Netherlands at 3:30 p.m. local time (01:30 p.m. GMT).

Law enforcement services have cordoned off the area. No further information on the victims' condition is available at the moment.

There are no official statements that the incident is terrorist related and the reasons behind the attack remain unknown.

According to one eyewitness, as quoted by De Telegraaf, the attacker entered a cafe and struck the first victim before attacking two others outside.

