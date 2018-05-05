'Worse Than Mideast': German Businesses No Longer Interested in UK Market

A new poll, conducted by Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (LBBW), has revealed that German entrepreneurs consider the United Kingdom as the worst foreign market for exports and investments amid the country's planned withdrawal from the EU.

"The UK scores worse than countries in the Middle East and North Africa," LBBW head Karl Manfred Lochner said, cited by Deutsche Welle.

He also explained that negative perceptions have been triggered by the UK's plans to leave the European Union, adding that "the Brits have given themselves a massive problem," he said.

A recent survey conducted by the LBBW jointly with the Institute for Applied Economic Research at the University of Tübingen (IAW) and released on Friday, revealed German managers' stance on prospects for business cooperation with the UK.

READ MORE: Tories Avoid Defeat in Local Elections as Key Brexit Test Looms

According to the poll, only 3 percent of those questioned said they had a positive perception of the UK as a manufacturing location, while over 50 percent confessed they had a negative view.

Some 60 percent of respondents negatively accessed the country's economic performance, while almost 70 percent said they are unhappy about the political situation in the country.

The UK is due to leave the European Union in March 2019, and negotiations on how close the trade relationship with Europe will be after Brexit are ongoing and slated to wrap up by the end of March, 2019.