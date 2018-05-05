Register
13:48 GMT +305 May 2018
    Migrants gather by the ringroad leading to the harbour on March 30, 2018 in Calais, near a police van patrolling (Rear L)

    Two French Special Forces' Officers Injured in Clashes With Migrants - Reports

    © AFP 2018 / Denis Charlet
    Europe
    140

    An attack occurred on the evening of May 4 in the industrial zone of Calais, near to where the former "jungle" migrant camp was located and next to the port road bypass, where a charitable organization distributes food to migrants with the permission of the authorities, according to BFMTV television channel.

    Two officers of the French police special forces (Compagnie républicaine de sécurité, CRS) were slightly injured in Calais as a result of an attack by about 50 migrants armed with clubs and stones, BFMTV reported.

    Earlier in the day, police special forces officers carried out an operation to demolish two illegal migrant camps in the area.

    READ MORE: Refugees in Calais Face Inhumane Conditions, Aid Efforts Restricted — French NGO

    Facing aggression, law enforcement officers working on the spot were forced to call for reinforcements. Tear gas was used against the instigators of the riots, but none of the migrants were detained.

    Previously, Calais was home to Europe's largest migrant camp, the Calais "jungle." Despite the demolition of the camp in November 2016, migrants continue to arrive at the region in their pursuit of getting to the UK.

