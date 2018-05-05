Giant Rat 'Invasion' Leaves British City's Residents Terrified (PHOTO)

According to the Hull Daily Mail, residents are concerned over their safety as vermin have appeared in the streets of the community after recent renovation work to improve the roads was finished.

The horrified residents of the city of Hull told British media that their streets are being overrun by rats and mice of an extraordinary size. According to the dismayed residents they’ve even managed to make their way into people’s homes.

“We can hear them in the loft scraping and scratching when we’re sat in our bedroom. It keeps you awake and it’s only been in evidence since the work finished. I think it’s something to do with the drainpipes because the council did work on them and my partner thinks the rats are coming up the pipes,” one resident said, adding that the Hull City Council needed to take responsibility.

This is one of many iv had in my garden in East Hull as the weather gets warmer more and more come out last year I caught 5 rats and 7 mice in a week pic.twitter.com/4JXmzZfONy — mark brown (@mark24823687) 4 мая 2018 г.

People also claim to have seen dead rats and mice lying in the alleyways, while the spokesperson for the council said its environmental health officers had visited the site and found no trace of rodents.

“Further investigation in the area at that time did not reveal evidence of rat activity, however this does not mean it is not possible rats are present. We certainly, at the current time, have no evidence to suggest there has been an ‘influx’ of rodents in the Tyne Street area… If we find out that there is indeed a viable rodent population in the area, we will act accordingly,” the spokesperson said.