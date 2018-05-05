Register
09:21 GMT +305 May 2018
    French President Emmanuel Macron poses on the TV set before an interview with RMC-BFM journalist Jean-Jacques Bourdin (R) and Mediapart investigative website journalist Edwy Plenel (L), at the Theatre National de Chaillot across from the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, April 15, 2018

    'Pandora's Box': Macron Warns US Exit From Iran Nuclear Deal Might Mean War

    A May 12 deadline is looming for US President Donald Trump to decide whether to scrap an internationally-brokered nuclear deal with Iran and re-impose sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

    A potential US withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is fraught with the most negative scenarios and is hardly something to look forward to, French President Emmanuel Macron told the German weekly newsmagazine Der Spiegel.

    “This means that we would open Pandora’s Box, which is tantamount to war. I don’t think [US President] Donald Trump wants war,” Macron said in an interview which appeared in Friday’s issue of the magazine.

    During his visit to Washington last month President Macron tried to dissuade Donald Trump from walking away from the Iran nuclear agreement.

    Even though Trump has threatened to quit the 2015 accord, he still said that he might go along with a European proposal to broker an add-on deal to cover Washington’s concerns about the agreement.

    Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized the Iran nuclear deal warning that it may not prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

    French President Emmanuel Macron, right, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel take a break on a balcony of Merkel's office after a meeting in the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 19, 2018
    ‘Not a Question of Arguments’: Merkel, Macron Can’t Get Trump to Save Iran Deal
    In an exclusive interview with the BBC on Thursday, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned that if Washington walks away from the nuclear deal with Iran, there is a real risk of war.

    The Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA,) signed by Tehran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – the US, France, Britain, Russia and China – plus Germany on July 14, 2015, imposes strict restrictions on Iran's nuclear program in return for the loosening of economic sanctions.

    Putin, Macron Back Preservation of Iran Nuclear Deal
    ‘Not a Question of Arguments’: Merkel, Macron Can’t Get Trump to Save Iran Deal
    Macron Tells US France Committed to Iran Nuclear Deal, Syria Political Solution
