"The UK remains committed to supporting the White Helmets and the vital work they do, providing life-saving assistance to civilians affected by Syria’s conflict," the spokesperson said.
The situation in Syria significantly escalated, when the White Helmets, a Western-backed NGO, released a video showing alleged victims of the "chemical attack" in the city of Douma on April 7, which the US immediately blamed on the troops of Syrian President Bashar Assad.
Damascus denied the allegations, while Moscow considered whole "attack" to be a false flag provocation carried out to justify the followed aggression against the country. Later Russian journalists found alleged victims of the "chemical attack", who asserted they were forced into the staged video.
