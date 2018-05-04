Register
20:36 GMT +304 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump listen to national anthems during a welcoming ceremony at the Invalides in Paris, France, July 13, 2017.

    France Against Negotiating Customs Duties With US - French Foreign Ministry

    © REUTERS / Charles Platiau
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 11

    PARIS (Sputnik) - The French government does not want to engage in negotiations on customs duties with the United States, which has recently introduced new import tariffs, Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, French minister of state for foreign affairs, told Les Echos newspaper in an interview.

    "The French government supports the position of the European Commission to ask a total, permanent and unconditioned exemption. The president of the republic, Emmanuel Macron, has reiterated in March that we will not negotiate with a gun to our heads. France is not favorable for discussion of taxation… We do not share the strategy looking to engage in negotiations on customs duties," Lemoyne told Les Echos.

    The European Union has the means to protect itself, Lemoyne said, when asked if France was ready for a trade war with the United States.

    "The European Union would not stand idly by International trade law allows us to take safeguard measures to face eventual deferral of steel and aluminum exports designated to the United States back to the European Union. We are preparing for that. The European Union is equally ready to contest in the [World Trade Organization] WTO any unilateral measure touching upon European interests, and to respond in a proportional manner in compliance with the WTO rules," Lemoyne said.

    The minister of state noted that France was ready to work together with the United States on reforming the WTO and reinforcing multilateralism.

    READ MORE: EU Requests to Join WTO Consultations Initiated by China Over US Steel Tariffs

    The European Union was granted a temporary exemption from US latest tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, but it might be made permanent depending on the results of the bloc's talks with Washington.

    Related:

    Stocks Fall Worldwide Amid 'Unambiguously Negative Risk' of US-China Trade War
    China Much More Able to Handle Trade War Than US - Official
    EU Demands More as US Extends Temporary Tariff Exemptions, Trade War Put on Hold
    Germany Warns Against EU-US Trade War, as 'Transatlantic Relations Are at Stake'
    Grab the Popcorn: Trump Promises to ‘Take On’ EU in New Trade War
    Zero Sum Game: The US Rolls Out ‘Trade War’ Ultimatum for Europe
    Tags:
    trade war, tariffs, European Commission, European Union, United States, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The street leading to Michael’s Gate in Bratislava, Slovakia is a medieval city gate that has been preserved and it ranks among the oldest town buildings. At the top of the tower is a statue of the archangel Michael, slaying a dragon.
    A Walk to Remember: Most Fascinating Pedestrian Streets of Europe
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Buyer’s Remorse?
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse