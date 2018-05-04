Catalan Parliament Allows Regional Government Head to Be Elected in Absence

"The parliament approved the amendment to the legislation on the presidency to provide an opportunity for holding a session to appoint [the head of government] without their presence," a statement on the parliament's Twitter account read.
In January, a Spanish court ruled that Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium in October to avoid sedition charges after last year's independence referendum, could only become the regional leader if he was physically present in the parliament and had a judge's permission to attend the swearing-in session.
However, in late February, Catalan pro-independence parties announced their plans to establish a parallel government in Brussels that would be headed by Puigdemont, the idea Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy described as "crazy."
