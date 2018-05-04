Prague 'Examined' A230 Nerve Agent, Not A234 Allegedly Used in Salisbury

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Czech Republic has examined the A230 nerve agent and not the A234 allegedly used in the poisoning of former Russian intelligence agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, the Czech Foreign Ministry said Friday.

"A small amount of these substances [chemical agents] (a few micrograms) are hence examined by the above-mentioned Institute… The substance itself is then immediately disposed of by the laboratory and is not stored anywhere, as was the case with the A230 substance. Therefore this substance could not have been misused. Yet, the MFA regards as the most important the fact that the nerve agent used in the UK attack has been designated as A234 and thus is of a different substance than that explored by the Czech Military Research Institute," the ministry said.

Czech President Milos Zeman said the day before that a small amount of the A230 toxin similar to Novichok was produced at the Czech Defense Ministry's Research Institute in 2017 and then destroyed.

The Czech president added the country's military intelligence and the domestic intelligence, BIS, differed on which substance could be classified as Novichok. The military intelligence said it was А230, while BIS argued it was А234.

On March 4, the Skripals were poisoned in the UK city of Salisbury, sparking an international scandal. London accused Moscow of orchestrating the attack with what UK experts claim was the A234 nerve agent.

Moscow has repeatedly refuted the allegations and pointed to the lack of evidence provided by London.