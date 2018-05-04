Salisbury Center on Lockdown, Police Investigate Suspicious Package (PHOTO)

"Following on from the news of a suspicious package at an address on Milford Street, our colleagues at the fire service have attended the scene and have confirmed the package is not suspicious," a Wiltshire Police spokesperson said.
Salisbury on alert….for the hundredth time! 😩 #salisbury #suspicious pic.twitter.com/dgIWfANWQd— Aileen Ng (@Aileen_Ng) 4 мая 2018 г.
"The package, which was reported to have contained a suspicious substance, has been tested and found to contain a food type substance and there are no concerns," the police said.
What’s going on in salisbury now?#salisbury pic.twitter.com/7z8u14itDr— DAN GOLLOP PT (@DANGOLLOP) 4 мая 2018 г.
The city of Salisbury has become widely known amid the Skripal poisoning case. On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in the city.
Following the incident, the UK authorities began cleanup work at nine locations in the city to decontaminate potentially affected sites last month. Theresa May said in late April that Salisbury was safe for residents, though according to reports, the process should have taken months to complete.
