Turkish Cargo Ship Collides With Greek Warship in Aegean Sea - Reports

The collision took place amid the tense relations between the countries in the area, which have recently further escalated, with Ankara accusing Athens of provocative actions in the Aegean Sea and threatened a response if it continues.

According to the Turkish ministry of transport, as quoted by the Reuters news agency, no casualties occurred as a result of the collision between a Turkish cargo ship and a Greek warship in the Aegean Sea.

"We have received information that there is no threat of sinkage, death, casualties or environmental pollution," the ministry stated.

The information echoes reports of the Greek Navy, which claimed that a Turkish cargo vessel had nudged one of their gunboats.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW