France Leading EU Producer of Nuclear Power in 2016 - Eurostat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - France was the biggest EU producer of nuclear power in 2016, generating almost a half of the bloc's nuclear energy, Eurostat said in a release.

"France was by far the largest producer of nuclear power, with a 48% share of the EU total in 2016. It was followed by Germany (10%), the United Kingdom (8.5%), Sweden (7.5%) and Spain (7%). Together, these five Member States accounted for more than 80% of the total amount of electricity generated in nuclear facilities in the EU," Eurostat said in its report.

Eurostat noted that total nuclear power generation in the European Union decreased by 17 percent between 2004 and 2016.

​​​READ MORE: 'France is Trying Hard to Remain Relevant on the International Arena' — Reporter

Currently, 14 EU countries are capable of producing nuclear power: Spain, France, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovenia, Slovakia, Romania, Bulgaria, Sweden, and Finland.