Skripal Case to Affect Russia-UK Anti-Terrorism Cooperation - Russian Deputy FM

According to Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Oleg Syromolotov, the Skripal poisoning case will affect the Russia-UK counter-terrorism cooperation ahead of the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

"Of course, it will influence it," Syromolotov said answering a corresponding question.

The official recalled that the situation with the poisoning of former Russian FSB officer Alexander Litvinenko that affected the Russia-UK counter-terrorism cooperation as well.

"The United Kingdom aborted cooperation with Russia and didn't provide access to our specialists to visit the Olympics in London; then, the UK asked us to provide an access to the Olympics in Sochi. Now, we're facing the same situation. Of course, they will ask for the access, but, I think, the issue has already been decided," Syromolotov said.

On March 4, former Russian intelligence officer Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in the UK town of Salisbury. UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with the A234 nerve agent.

Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by London to substantiate its accusations. Moscow has also released a list of questions addressed to the UK authorities on the case.

Russia will host its first FIFA World Cup from June 14 to July 15. The matches will take place in Moscow, St. Petersburg, Kaliningrad, Volgograd, Kazan, Nizhny Novgorod, Samara, Saransk, Rostov-on-Don, Yekaterinburg, and Sochi.