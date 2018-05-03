UK to Use Major International Summits to Build Anti-Russia Alliance - Reports

According to the newspaper, the source referred to four major summits in 2018: the G7 summit in Canada, the G20 summit in Argentina, and the NATO and EU summits.
"The foreign secretary regards Russia’s response to Douma and Salisbury as a turning point and thinks there is international support to do more… The areas the UK are most likely to pursue are countering Russian disinformation and finding a mechanism to enforce accountability for the use of chemical weapons," the source was quoted as saying by the newspaper.
Relations further worsened after the United Kingdom, along with the United States and France, launched missile strikes on Syria on April 14 in response to the alleged chemical weapons attack by the Syrian government in Duma. Damascus, an ally of Moscow, has denied all allegations.
