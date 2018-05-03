German Justice Minister Calls to Speed Up Proceedings Against VW

The country's Justice Minister Katarina Barley said that she expects legal proceedings against Volkswagen amid an emissions cheating scandal to take place this year.

Legal proceedings against Volkswagen should take place as soon as possible, Katarina Barley told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland, adding that "time is running out."

"In the coalition agreement, we have determined that this one-for-all lawsuit will come into force on November 1, this year," the politician said.

"We must prevent that the claims of the victims of the VW diesel scandal become invalid because the limitation period has run out. That's why I'm putting so much pressure on the subject. First procedures must be able to start this year," she added.

A diesel emissions scandal erupted in July 2017 when media reported that leading German automakers, including Volkswagen, coordinated their actions on matters such as designing diesel emissions treatment systems in diesel vehicles.

The scandal has already cost Volkswagen more than $20 billion in fines and settlements with consumers, according to published reports. In addition, the company faces numerous lawsuits stemming from the deception.