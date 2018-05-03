French, German Officials Express Concerns Over EU New 2021-2027 Budget Proposals

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - French and German officials criticized on Thursday the proposals for the EU budget for 2021-2027 period presented by the European Commission on Wednesday, which, in particular, provide for the increase of EU member states' contributions to the common budget.

"The European Commission's proposal would markedly increase Germany's contribution to the budget… We are prepared to bear greater responsibility in order to strengthen the European Union — however, this also means that all member states must bear their fair share of the burden," German foreign and finance ministers, Heiko Mass and Olaf Scholz, said in a joint published statement.

READ MORE: Eurozone Growth Slows Down as EU Unveils Post-Brexit Budget Plan

Increasing allocations for such fields as research an innovation, digital economy and border management, the draft budget also proposes to cut the Common Agricultural Policy by about 5 percent, which immediately got negative reaction by France, a country that has been traditionally been one of the main recipients of EU funds as part of the union's Common Agricultural Policy.

© REUTERS / Yves Herman Smaller EU, Smaller Budget: Wealthy Member States Blasting Brussels Proposal

"Such a drastic, massive and blind cut is simply unthinkable… It poses an unprecedented risk to farms' viability by seriously impacting farmers' incomes, for whom direct aid is an essential safety net. France cannot accept any decline in direct income for farmers," French Agriculture Minister Stephane Travert said as quoted by the EUobserver online news website.

On Wednesday, the European Commission proposed the EU long-term 2021-2027 budget worth 1,279 billion euro ($1,500 billion). The draft budget is now to be considered by the Council of the European Union with the consent of the European Parliament.