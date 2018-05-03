Almost Half of Young Europeans Want Political Reforms in Their Countries - Poll

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Nearly 50 percent of young Europeans from seven EU countries believe that the political systems of their native countries should be reformed, a fresh poll carried out by the YouGov pollster on behalf of the TUI Foundation showed on Thursday.

"Young Europeans [from France, Germany, Greece, Italy, Poland, Spain and the United Kingdom] express a strong wish for political change: Less than one in five (17 percent) voice the view that the political system in their country works as it should. Almost one in two (45 per cent) think that the political systems need to be reformed," the pollster's press release read.

Moreover, 28 percent of respondents said that only "radical change could fix" the respective political systems. The highest share of respondents who wanted radical reforms were from Greece, Italy, and Spain, according to the poll.

The survey was carried out among 6,080 young people residing in the seven aforementioned EU countries between February 14 to March 4.