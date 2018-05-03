EU Commission Urges Belgium to Grant Citizenship to Bloc's Staff After Brexit

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker called on Brussels to grant Belgian citizenship to UK nationals working in EU institutions after London officially exits the European Union in less than a year.

"Belgium, which together with Strasbourg and Luxembourg hosts EU institutions, welcomes us, the Commission… I would also like it that the Belgian authorities show the same generosity when it comes to granting Belgian nationality to UK officials who are here in Brussels," European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker said at the plenary of the European Parliament.

Under European Commission regulations, citizens of non-member states cannot occupy posts in EU bodies, unless granted special permission. There are about 2,000 UK citizens employed at the EU institutions, including 1,200 people working in the European Commission.

On June 23, 2016, the United Kingdom voted to leave the European Union in a referendum. The negotiations between London and Brussels are due to be completed by the end of March 2019.