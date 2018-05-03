Register
19:38 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Brexit

    EU May Keep London Office to Communicate With UK Citizens After Brexit - Reports

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union could retain its head office of the UK representation in London to keep in touch with the UK citizens after Brexit, local media reported Thursday, citing leaked documents.

    The plan is to keep the Europe House, purchased from the UK Conservative Party in 2010 and located at the Smith Square in the UK capital's Westminster district. Back in 2017, some high-profile Conservative Brexiters reportedly urged the European Union to return the building, which used to be the headquarters of former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

    READ MORE: 'Britain is Reaching Crunch Point in the Whole Brexit Debate' — Prof

    However, a leaked note on Brexit's administrative consequences, seen by The Guardian newspaper, revealed that Brussels wants to keep the benefits of the building and especially its strategic position close to the parliament houses.

    "The House of Europe in London is… ideally suited to host a wide range of external events, thanks to its location and meeting facilities, which may also serve as a means of engaging with civil society in the international setting that London will undoubtedly remain," Klaus Welle, the European Parliament’s secretary general, said in a note to the chamber’s leadership, as quoted by the Guardian.

    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn / Brexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    UK House of Lords Votes for Giving Parliament Final Say on Brexit Deal
    In December, the United Kingdom and the European Union reached a preliminary agreement on the rights of citizens, the financial settlement and the general framework for resolving issues linked to Northern Ireland's border with the Republic of Ireland, as part of the ongoing Brexit talks.

    The United Kingdom is expected to leave the bloc in March 2019.

    Related:

    Brexit's Your Mess, Fix the Irish Border Issue or No Deal - Donald Tusk Tells UK
    House of Lords to Strike Down Key Element of May’s Brexit Plan
    UK Business Coming Around to Brexit
    Corbyn’s Brexit Position Takes Fire From Fellow Front-Bencher
    Tags:
    citizen, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse