Register
18:11 GMT +303 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Sex trafficking shelter

    Tenants With Benefits: Rise in 'Rent for Sex' Ads in UK

    © AP Photo /
    Europe
    Get short URL
    230

    A recent investigations reveals 250,000 women had been offered free or discounted rent in exchange for sex in the past five years in the UK.

    The survey was carried out by British TV show This Morning which interviewed a landlord who admitted he frequently offered rooms to women for free in return for sex, insisting he was doing nothing wrong and sparking outrage on Twitter.

    "This is AWFUL. The woman do it because they are desperate and these men are preying on that and using their power. Sick. #ThisMorning" said one woman on Twitter. 

    READ MORE: Free Rent in Return for Sex Ads Exploiting London's Most Vulnerable

    However the rise in sex for rent arrangements is not confined to Britain's capital, rogue landlords in Wales are also offering free or cheaper accommodation in exchange for sexual favors.

    Wales' national broadcaster ITV Wales has seen posts online from a man advertising a free room in Cardiff "for a female with whom I can come to an arrangement." Another advert for a room in Newport said, "rent greatly reduced in return for favours."

    An undercover journalist later secretly filmed the landlord offering a one-bed annex, free of charge in return for sex once a week.

    Former justice secretary David Lidington said rent for sex offers could breach the Sexual Offenses Act.

    "An offense is committed when a person offers accommodation in return for sex, as they are inciting/causing another person to have sex with them in return for 'payment'," he told Hove MP Peter Kyle in a letter.

    Housing charity Shelter wrote a blog in 2016 about the rise in sex for rent after receiving a tip-off about a classified advert on Craigslist UK targeting homeless women and offering a free room in return for sex.

    "Through these adverts, men are intentionally targeting desperate women who feel they have no other options — and women who may already have experienced sexual or domestic violence," the blog states.

    "This isn't just bad in taste or 'creepy'. It is a dangerous attempt to establish deeply exploitative relationships off the back of homelessness," according to Shelter's blog. 

    Two years later and it appears unscrupulous landlords are no longer just preying on homeless women but any women looking for a room to rent. 

    READ MORE: Vending Machines for UKs Rough Sleepers, 'Stopgap Not Solution'

    Related:

    Expert on UK Housing Crisis: 'Government Has Been Directly Contributing to This'
    The Big Issue at 25: Co-Founder of UK's Homeless Magazine Tells All to Sputnik
    Hidden Figures: Despite Falling Unemployment in the UK, Poverty High and Rising
    Tags:
    hotel room, renting, exploitation, sex, Wales, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Chivalry Isn’t Dead: Moscow’s St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Chivalry Isn't Dead: Moscow's St. George Medieval Tourney for Modern-Day Knights
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Old News, Netanyahu
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse