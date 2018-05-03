One Killed, Two Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Armenian Bank - Police

"Two people have been injured and one killed as result of a shootout in a bank," police spokesman Edgar Janoyan said.
According to the spokesman, the police have neutralized and arrested the perpetrator.
Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests, with Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan becoming acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister be an individual not from among the ruling RPA.
