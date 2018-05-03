One Killed, Two Injured After Gunman Opens Fire in Armenian Bank - Police

A Gunman has opened fire in an Armenian bank, killing at least one and injuring two people, the police press-service told Sputnik.

"Two people have been injured and one killed as result of a shootout in a bank," police spokesman Edgar Janoyan said.

According to the spokesman, the police have neutralized and arrested the perpetrator.

READ MORE: Armenian Protesters Blocking Central Streets, Roadways in Yerevan — Reports

© REUTERS / Gleb Garanich Armenian Protest Leader Calls for Strike as Parl't Fails to Elect Him as New PM

A political crisis in Armenia broke out in April after Serzh Sargsyan was nominated for the post of prime minister. This was largely regarded as a way for Sargsyan, who previously served as president for two terms, to stay in power.

Sargsyan resigned amid large-scale anti-government protests, with Armenian First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan becoming acting prime minister. However, rallies in the country continued as the opposition demanded an interim prime minister be an individual not from among the ruling RPA.