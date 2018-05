Some thirty people were injured after a bonfire exploded during Lag BaOmer Jewish celebrations in London, local media reported.

A bonfire exploded in the middle of a crowd of hundreds of people at the event in Stamford Hill, London. According to several witness reports, the explosion was caused by some mobile phones being thrown into the fire, The Sun reported. Other reports suggest that fuel was poured into the fire.

The explosion caused minor injuries among people, volunteer emergency medical service Hatzola reported, providing a "mega response team" at the event, according to BBC.