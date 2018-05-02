Register
20:10 GMT +302 May 2018
    Police officers guard a cordon around a police tent covering a supermarket car park pay machine near the area where former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter were found critically ill following exposure to the Russian-developed nerve agent Novichok in Salisbury, England, Tuesday, March 13, 2018

    Russian Embassy: UK Security 'Fusion Doctrine' Contradicts Interests of Citizens

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    Europe
    LONDON (Sputnik) - Some new aspects of the UK National Security Strategy contradict the true interests of UK citizens, increasing the risk of hasty and ill-conceived decisions and undermining UK ties with partners, which was demonstrated by the situation around the poisoning of ex-spy Sergei Skripal, the Russian Embassy in London said Wednesday.

    On Tuesday, UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill told parliament that the UK response to the Salisbury incident was an example of the new "fusion doctrine" in practice which stipulates the deployment of the full set of national security, economic and influence capabilities in pursuit of national security goals.

    READ MORE: Scotland Yard Yet to Find Suspects in Salisbury Case – National Security Adviser

    British Military personnel wearing protective coveralls work to remove a vehicle connected to the March 4 nerve agent attack in Salisbury, from a residential street in Gillingham, southeast England on March 14, 2018
    © AFP 2018 / Adrian DENNIS
    UK National Security Adviser Reportedly Claims Russia Spied on Skripals for at Least 5 Years
    Sedwill clarified that, unlike with the Litvinenko case, London had preferred to act much faster and rely on an intelligence assessment, rather than waiting for the investigation results, with the prime minister swiftly enacting a whole range of national measures. At the same time, Sedwill admitted that the Metropolitan Police was yet to find suspects in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia despite the conflicting media reports.

    "If this is the essence of ‘Fusion Doctrine,’ then we are convinced that such a doctrine contradicts the true interests of the people of the UK. Instead of strengthening national security, it poses a risk of hasty, ill-conceived decisions, [which are] made at the expense of UK relations with international partners, and undermines the country’s reputation. It also concerns the essence of the ‘response to Russia’s behavior,’ which London has opted for, — expulsions of diplomats (with an inevitable mirror-like expulsion of UK diplomatic staff), those very people who are tasked with improving relations," the embassy's spokesperson said.

    According to the embassy, London needs the exact opposite approaches at a time when it is set to leave the European Union.

    The diplomat reiterated that the Russian side had still no information on the health conditions of Sergei and Julia Skripal.

    "The situation around the murder of Russian national Nikolai Glushkov is not much better. We demand once again that the UK government ensures the implementation of international commitments and generally accepts international norms and urgently provides the Russian side and the international community with clear evidence that Sergei and Julia Skripal are not forcible detained [by the UK side]," the spokesperson added.

    On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury. The UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to assassinate the Skripals with what is believed by London to be the A234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning and demanded access to investigation and credible information on the Skripals' health conditions.

