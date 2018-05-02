Register
20:10 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Dark web

    British Dark-Web Hacker Confronts Possible Jail-Time

    CC0 / Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rates of cyber-crime and identity theft have exploded with the proliferation of the dark-web, allowing trafficking in illegal substances and other unlawful products.

    26-year-old Kent local Grant West is facing possible jail-time after admitting to a series of hacking offenses in which he stole and sold the digital information of tens of thousands of people using phishing emails on the dark-web.

    Mr. West allegedly harvested the names and credit card information of his victims, which he then sold on to other criminal entities. The information was obtained through a fraudulent feedback survey from the food-delivery app Just Eat in which users unwittingly handed over their online information.

    Among the offenses Mr. West reportedly pled guilty to were conspiracy to commit fraud and drug-related crimes which were alleged to have been committed between July and December 2015 when the accused

    The number of victims of Mr. West's online activities was reportedly as high as 165,000 and resulted in the theft of as much as US$680,000 worth of bitcoin shares which police seized along with the details of around 63,000 credit cards. Police raids also uncovered US$34,000 worth of cannabis from Mr. Grant's property.

    Related:

    UK Fentanyl Dealer Who Offered 'Buy One, Get One Free' on Dark Web Jailed
    Deadly Danger: US Officials Alarmed By Increasing Illegal Arms Sales on Dark Web
    Drugs Sold on the Dark Web Key 'Threat to EU Citizens’ Safety'
    UK Agrees to Extradite Man Who Claimed Dark Web Kidnap in Italy Was a 'Sham'
    Tags:
    identity fraud, criminal activity, drug dealing, dark web, Kent, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse