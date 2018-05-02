Germany 'Should Take First Step to Russia' by Easing Sanctions - Vice-President

German Vice-President Wolfgang Kubicki commented on the current relations between the two countries, saying that Berlin needs to open new channels of dialogue with Moscow.

A first step in normalizing relations between Russia and Germany would be "to bring Russia back into the G8," Wolfgang Kubicki said.

"But we need the consent of others to do that. So, I believe that with the easing of economic sanctions, we should take a first step towards Russia, because this issue can be decided by Germany alone," the politician told Augsburger Allgemeine.

In April, a few leading political figures in Germany voiced their desire to restore the G8 format during the upcoming G7 summit in Canada for a better dialogue with Moscow. The G7 summit will take place June 8-9 in Charlevoix, Canada.

Meanwhile, according to Reuters, the G7 countries are planning to stick to a tough course on Russia.

In 2014, seven of the states boycotted the G7 summit in Russia's Sochi, citing disagreements over the Ukrainian crisis and reformatted the G8 to the G7.

Since then, high-ranking European officials have repeatedly expressed willingness to welcome Russia back to the group.