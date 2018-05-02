Register
16:13 GMT +302 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, left and Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May arrive for a meeting during the NATO summit of heads of state and government, at the NATO headquarters, in Brussels on Thursday, May 25, 2017

    Hard Brexit Tory MPs Issue "Non-Threat" to PM as She Prepares Cabinet Showdown

    © AP Photo / Thierry Charlier/Pool
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Rebel MPs in her own party have been the most persistent hazard to Theresa May’s attempts to negotiate a post-Brexit relationship with the European Union.

    Sixty Conservative members of the British Conservative think-tank, the "European Research Group" have sent a letter and 30-page report to Prime Minister Theresa May detailing their opposition to her reported plans for form a customs partnership with the European Union after the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

    In their letter, the so-called Hard Brexiteers of the Conservative Party outlined that they thought forming such a partnership with the Continental bloc would amount to retaining membership of the Customs Union itself, tying Britain also to the rules of the European Single Market which it will have no say in forming.

    The warning, which arch-Hard Brexiteer Jacob Rees-Mogg on BBC Radio 4 denied was an ultimatum to the PM, is the latest in a string of interventions by elements of the Conservative Party, whose supporters overwhelmingly backed Brexit and who fear that Mrs May and figures such as Chancellor Philip Hammond may seek to dilute the degree of separation from Europe.

    Continuing pressure from within her own party essentially forces the Prime Minister back to her original position, on which she was forced to compromise when the House of Lords voted April 18 to oppose her plan to fully withdraw the UK from the European Customs Union.

    Mrs. May has previously received private letters from her own cabinet members, chiefly Boris Johnson and Michael Gove offering "advice" on pursuing a Hard Brexit with Europe, interpreted widely as an implicit threat to her leadership of the party.

    The Prime Minister is today chairing a meeting of her cabinet in which leading pro-Brexit ministers such as International Trade Secretary Liam Fox, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson and Brexit Secretary David Davis are expected to push for Mrs. May's attempted "middle-road" solution, which would involve developing a "hybrid" model-relationship with Brussels, to be abandoned.

    A key objective of the hybrid model is to solve the question of avoiding a hard Irish border, which would eventuate were Britain to leave the Single Market and the Customs Union. The Republic of Ireland has made clear its intent to veto any Brussels-London agreement that doesn't rule out the possibility of customs posts forming along the Northern Irish frontier.     

    Related:

    'Posh Boy' Jacob Rees-Mogg: The Surprise Contender to Take Over From Theresa May
    Brussels' Ultimatums Leave British PM Caught Between Soft and Hard Brexiteers
    Brexiteers Decry 'Hard-Hitting' Operation Black Vote Poster as 'Disgusting'
    EU Chief Negotiator Warns Irish Border Talks Risk Collapse
    Tags:
    soft Brexit, customs union, Hard Brexit, European single market, Brexit, British Conservative Party, Jacob Rees-Mogg, Philip Hammond, Boris Johnson, Liam Fox, Theresa May, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse