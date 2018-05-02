Register
    Austrian President Heinz Fischer (R) welcomes President-elect Alexander Van der Bellen in his office in Vienna, Austria, May 24, 2016.

    Austria's President Has Sided With George Soros and Migrants – Hungarian FM

    Europe
    The Hungarian government has locked horns with globalist billionaire George Soros on several occasions, with Budapest accusing him and his nongovernment organizations (NGOs) of interfering in the country’s internal affairs to push and serve his pro-migrant agenda.

    Hungarian Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade Péter Szijjártó criticized Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on Monday for supporting George Soros’ interests in Europe, according to a Hungarian government press release.

    He also took the opportunity to once again hit out at Soros’ pro-migrant stance.

    “George Soros doesn’t represent the people of Europe, but the migrants, and above all else his own interests. This is what speculators are like. The Hungarian government doesn’t want to build the country’s future on migrants, but on Hungarian families who live in peace and security,” Minister Szijjártó said on May 1.

    READ MORE: George Soros Isn’t Prepared to Accept Outcome of Hungarian Election – Official

    Minister Szijjártó vowed to defend Hungary from Soros, “because George Soros would leave migrants, chaos and destruction behind him.”

    His remarks come off the back of an interview by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen with the Profil magazine, in which the president expressed support for George Soros, immigration and called for closer ties with France.

    “Many agree with the billionaire [George Soros] that Europe is struggling with demographic problems and must rely on immigration,” the Austrian president said in an interview with Profil magazine.

    Although the president is a keen advocate of migration, other Austrian politicians, such as Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, are pushing for anti-immigrant policies to be implemented. Mr. Kurz represents the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP), which currently has five members in the European Parliament.

    READ MORE: Headscarves To Be Banned in Primary Schools and Kindergartens in Austria

    George Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundation, waits for the start of a meeting at EU headquarters in Brussels on Thursday, April 27, 2017
    Hungarian Gov't: Soros Has Employed 2,000 People to Meddle in Our Elections
    The Hungarian government has repeatedly clashed with Soros over their contrasting stances on migration, and Budapest is attempting to pass a bill – aptly named the “Stop Soros Act” – to prevent pro-migrant NGOs, such as his Open Society Foundation, from operating in the country.

    Ahead of the recent parliamentary elections in Hungary, Budapest warned that Soros had hired over 2,000 people to meddle in the election to favor candidates and parties with pro-migrant agendas. Despite the alleged meddling attempt, the anti-migrant Fidesz party remained in power with its coalition partner.

    Soros’ Open Soc. Foundations to Close Budapest Office, Move to Berlin - Reports
    George Soros Isn’t Prepared to Accept Outcome of Hungarian Election – Official
    Special Blacklist in Hungary Exposes 'Soros Stooges'
    Soros Donated Over $550K to Anti-Brexit Group After Cambridge Analytica Scandal
    After Election Win, Hungary's Ruling Party Might Soon Get Rid of Soros for Good
    Tags:
    migrant crisis, elections, migration, Austrian government, Hungarian government, Open Society Foundation, Alexander Van der Bellen, Péter Szijjártó, George Soros, Hungary, Europe, Austria
