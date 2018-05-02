UK Gov't Will Go Down if Inks Customs Deal With EU – MPs

Pro-Brexit Tory lawmakers warn that they will vote against the government in the event of any compromise on this issue with Brussels.
Theresa May, who has vowed that there will be no customs union after Brexit, is facing the daunting task of reconciling the demands of warring
Brexiteers and Remainers with pro-Remain Tory backbenchers threatening to vote with Labor and other opposition parties in the Commons to stay in the customs union, Sky TV reported.
The prime minister has also been warned that if the Cabinet accepts a customs partnership with Brussels Tory MPs might withdraw support for government-proposed bills resulting in a legislative paralysis and putting Theresa May’s political future in doubt.
Brexit talks between the UK and European Commission officials are slated to resume later this week in Brussels
Brussels insists the whole withdrawal agreement, including citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, transition period, and Northern Ireland border needs to be agreed upon by the October meeting of the European Council in order to provide enough time for the deal to be scrutinized and approved by the European Parliament.
