UK Gov't Will Go Down if Inks Customs Deal With EU – MPs

Prime Minister Theresa May is facing heavy pressure from pro-Brexit MPs ahead of a Cabinet meeting to reach a deal on whether Britain should leave the EU customs union or enter a "customs partnership."

Pro-Brexit Tory lawmakers warn that they will vote against the government in the event of any compromise on this issue with Brussels.

Theresa May, who has vowed that there will be no customs union after Brexit, is facing the daunting task of reconciling the demands of warring

Brexiteers and Remainers with pro-Remain Tory backbenchers threatening to vote with Labor and other opposition parties in the Commons to stay in the customs union, Sky TV reported.

Just ahead of the Cabinet meeting a group of Brexiteer Tory MPs sent a 30-page letter to Downing Street where they argue that a new customs partnership plan is “undeliverable” and “would require a degree of regulatory alignment that would make the execution of an independent trade policy a practical impossibility."

The prime minister has also been warned that if the Cabinet accepts a customs partnership with Brussels Tory MPs might withdraw support for government-proposed bills resulting in a legislative paralysis and putting Theresa May’s political future in doubt.

Brexit talks between the UK and European Commission officials are slated to resume later this week in Brussels

Brussels insists the whole withdrawal agreement, including citizens’ rights, the financial settlement, transition period, and Northern Ireland border needs to be agreed upon by the October meeting of the European Council in order to provide enough time for the deal to be scrutinized and approved by the European Parliament.