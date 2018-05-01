Scotland Yard Yet to Find Suspects in Salisbury Case – National Security Adviser

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Metropolitan Police is yet to find suspects in the poisoning of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia despite the conflicting media reports, UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill said.

In April, The Sunday People media outlet reported that a former officer of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB), codenamed Gordon, had been identified as a suspect connected to the Salisbury poisonings. The outlet claimed that the suspect had already left the United Kingdom for Russia.

Asked at a hearing of the UK lower house defense committee if the suspects in the attack have been identified, UK National Security Adviser Mark Sedwill Sedwill replied "Not yet."

At the same time, the UK authorities are currently changing their strategies in order to provide security for the defectors, who can become the target of similar attacks, according to the official.

"The police, who are responsible for protective security, and the various agencies alongside them are reviewing the security of all people who might be vulnerable in that way," Sedwill said.

On March 4, Skripal and his daughter were found unconscious on a bench near a shopping mall in Salisbury. The UK authorities have blamed Russia for attempting to kill the Skripals with what is believed by London to be the A-234 nerve agent. Russia has denied having any role in the poisoning, pointing to the lack of evidence provided by Britain to substantiate its accusations.