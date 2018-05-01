What Have I Done: Russian Woman Accidentally Leaves $7,400 Tip in Switzerland

Thirty-seven-year-old Russian Olesya Shemyakova, who lives in France, had visited a doner kebab shop located in Dietikon, Zurich, during her visit to Switzerland and ordered some drinks and a piece of chocolate cake for herself and her son.

The unemployed woman had accidentally tipped nearly 7,700 Swiss francs (about $7,400) in one of the doner kebab shops near Zurich, according to 20 Minuten newspaper.

While paying for the order, she accidentally entered the PIN code of her credit card instead of the tip amount. As a result, instead of 24 francs, the woman paid almost 7,700.

The woman found out that she had lost the money after receiving her monthly statement. She immediately contacted her bank and the police, who unfortunately could not help her. The kebab shop owner has also been inaccessible for communication, as he left for Turkey.

However, according to 20 Minuten, the kebab shop manager, Cengiz Gokduman, stated that she would get her money back soon, saying, "I can promise that the customer will get her money back."