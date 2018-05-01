WATCH Police Deploy Tear Gas, Water Cannons at May Demonstration in Paris

A demonstration marking International Workers' Day in the French capital has turned violent, with masked protesters torching cars and throwing smoke bombs.

The May Day demonstration in Paris started from the Place de la Bastille. Many of the rioters are hiding their faces with masks. To prevent violent clashes the police had to use tear gas and water cannons against the protesters.

About 1,200 people in black outfits and masks were among the demonstrators, according to the police. They began smashing windows of restaurants and cafes with stones and hammers and set fire to a car, prompting a response from the French police officers.

International Workers' Day, also known as Labor Day, is observed across the globe on May 1.

© AP Photo / Francois Mori Activists smash windows of a McDonald's restaurant after it was hit with petrol bombs during the traditional May Day rally in the center of Paris, France, Tuesday, May 1, 2018

© Sputnik / May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2018