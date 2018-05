Immigration is a sensitive subject in Britain, with the latest scandal over the Windrush generation that rocked the government and the post-Brexit uncertainty surrounding the future of EU citizens residing in the UK. Tens of thousands, as well as Prince Harry’s fiancée US actress Meghan Markle, plan and do apply for British citizenship every year.

In order to succeed, they have to demonstrate knowledge of British values, history, traditions and everyday life.

Becoming a citizen requires a person to have lived in Britain for three years, to have good knowledge of English, to be of sound mind — and to pass the 'Life in the UK' test, which can be tough. The test includes 24 questions selected from some 3,000 facts. Here is a short tester.