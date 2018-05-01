Register
19:01 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Frauke Petry bei dem AfD-Parteitag in Köln

    AfD Party Leader Legally Forces Facebook to Delete 'Nazi Bastard' Comment

    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30

    The Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has repeatedly accused the German press, in addition to some social networks, of misrepresenting them and maintaining an anti-AfD bias.

    Alice Weidel, the leader of the AfD in the Bundestag, succeeded in her case against Facebook at the Hamburg district court on Monday, according to a party press release.

    The top AfD official took Facebook to court over the social media giant’s refusal to willingly remove a number of comments posted on its social network, including a comment which branded Dr. Weidel a “Nazi bastard.”

    Alexander Gauland
    © Flickr / Metropolico.org
    AfD Leader Urges Chancellor Merkel to Resign as Coalition Talks Collapse

    The court issued a preliminary injunction and could demand Facebook to pay Dr. Weidel up to 250,000 euros (around US$300,000) in the case of infringement.

    READ MORE: German Court Sides With Eurosceptic Politician in Abuse Case Against Facebook

    The press release went on to claim that Facebook isn’t treating AfD politicians fairly on its social media platform, and described Germany’s NetzDG hate speech law – which came into effect last October – as “completely useless.”

    “It is not only clear that AfD politicians are treated fairly in the network [Facebook], but also that the NetzDG is completely useless. Facebook was unable to remove the offending comment so that it was no longer available in Germany. Although it was deleted, it was still visible to German users who accessed Facebook via foreign IP addresses,” the press release reads.

    A man sticks an Alternative for Germany (AfD)'s electoral poster reading stop islamization in Berlin on September 7, 2017
    © AFP 2018 / Odd ANDERSEN
    German AfD Party to Set Up Newsroom in Spring to Bypass 'Fake News'
    The party also said that this case serves as an example of how “NetzDG brings no added value” and is unable to be used as a direct substitute to more conventional avenues Germany’s legal system offers.

    AfD politicians previously criticized the law for restricting freedom of speech while not providing any material benefits in countering hate speech. The law threatens companies who don’t remove “obviously illegal” content with hefty fines, and also aims to tackle fake news and hate speech.

    READ MORE: AfD: German Hate Speech Law Destroys Freedom of Speech, Bans Political Dissent

    Related:

    AfD: German Hate Speech Law Destroys Freedom of Speech, Bans Political Dissent
    Germans Expecting Migration Policy Change to be ‘Bitterly Disappointed’ – AfD MP
    'We Don't Want Jihadists in Germany' - AfD Bavaria Chairman
    Merkel Refused to Join Military Action in Syria Over Public Backlash - AfD
    Germany's AfD Slams Merkel's Move to Expel Russian Diplomats over Skripal Case
    Right Now, 'We Have an Uncontrolled, Chaotic Migration Policy' - AfD Chair
    Tags:
    court case, Nazi, hate speech, law, German government, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Facebook, Alice Weidel, Germany, Europe, Hamburg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Peace, Labor, May! How Soviet People Celebrated International Worker's Day
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse