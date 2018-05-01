Register
15:38 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    FILE- In this Tuesday, April 26, 2011 file photo, the then British Defense Minister Liam Fox speaks during joint statement with Defense Secretary Robert Gates, at the Pentagon.

    Parliament Can 'Indefinitely' Delay UK's Exit From the EU - Trade Secretary

    © AP Photo / Susan Walsh, File
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 01

    A vote in the House of Lords on April 30 saw the house favor a motion that is set to force UK Prime Minister Theresa May to give parliament a greater say in Brexit negotiations and the terms of the UK's withdrawal from the EU.

    Britain’s International Trade Secretary Liam Fox warned on Tuesday that parliament could have the power to “indefinitely delay” the UK’s withdrawal from the EU unless yesterday’s House of Lords vote is overturned, according to the BBC.

    This amendment to the EU Withdrawal Bill was passed by the house last night, with 335 votes cast in its favor and 244 opposing it.

    BBrexit sailing apart - bon voyage
    CC BY 2.0 / muffinn
    UK Liable to Pay 'Brexit Bill' Even Without Deal With EU – National Audit Office

    Parliament will effectively has the power to stop the UK’s exit from the union, as it can indefinitely force PM May back to negotiations with the EU, in addition to voting down a “hard Brexit” proposal.

    READ MORE: UK House of Lords Votes for Giving Parliament Final Say on Brexit Deal

    The international trade secretary hit out at the House of Lords – which consists of unelected members – for attempting to “block the democratic will of the British people,” and insisted that the UK will be leaving both the EU single market and customs union.  

    "The public voted in the referendum, they voted to leave the European Union, the House of Commons passed the legislation to allow that to happen. It is not acceptable for an unelected house [the House of Lords] to try to block the democratic will of the British people,” the minister said on Tuesday.

    "So we will be leaving the European Union, we will be leaving the single market and we will be leaving the customs union."

    He went on to say that the UK shouldn’t rule out the option of leaving the bloc without a deal in place. However, the likely adverse effects of such an event means that there is little appetite in the UK for a “hard Brexit.”

    READ MORE: EU Chief Negotiator Warns Irish Border Talks Risk Collapse

    Related:

    UK House of Lords Votes for Giving Parliament Final Say on Brexit Deal
    'Cliff Edge': Leading Business Group Warns Fox's Brexit Plan May Drain Firms Dry
    EU's Barnier Says Brexit is a Lose-Lose Situation
    UK Liable to Pay 'Brexit Bill' Even Without Deal With EU – National Audit Office
    'Friends Never Say Goodbye': German Finance Minister Scholz on Brexit
    Tags:
    democracy, negotiations, vote, Brexit, EU, UK Government, House of Lords, Liam Fox, Theresa May, Europe, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse