Austrian Chancellor: 'Long-Term Decision' Required to Settle US Tariffs Issue

VIENNA (Sputnik) - Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said on Tuesday that he welcomes the US decision to prolong the exemption of the European Union from the tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, but has urged Washington to find a lasting resolution for the issue.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump decided to extend the talks with the European Union, Canada and Mexico on metal imports tariffs for 30 days, meaning that the countries will be able to deliver the goods without paying the controversial duties until June 1.

"I welcome the US decision to postpone the introduction of duties for the European Union. However, we need to find a long-term solution and prevent a trade war with the United States that would harm both sides," Kurz wrote on Twitter.

Ich begrüße den weiteren Aufschub von #Strafzöllen der USA gegenüber der #EU. Es muss aber nun eine nachhaltige Lösung gefunden & ein #Handelskrieg mit den #USA, bei dem am Ende nur beide Seiten verlieren würden, vermieden werden. 1/2 — Sebastian Kurz (@sebastiankurz) May 1, 2018

It is important for Vienna to sustain its competitiveness, meaning that it has to maintain good trade relations with Washington and other states, the official noted.

In a separate comment on the issue, the European Commission said Tuesday the prolongation of the European Union’s exemption from US duties on imported steel and aluminum creates uncertainty and negatively influences the business climate.

In late March, the United States imposed 25-percent and 10-percent tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, respectively. According to Trump, the tariffs will be in place for a long time. As a result, the US move prompted a backlash from China which introduced its own tariffs on goods produced in the United States, while also sparking criticism from many other countries.