Register
17:22 GMT +301 May 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Iranian flag

    Paris, London Back Iran Nuclear Deal After Netanyahu's Speech on Tehran's 'Lies'

    © AP Photo / Ronald Zak
    Europe
    Get short URL
    9417

    On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has thousands of documents proving that Tehran is secretly developing a nuclear weapons program despite signing an agreement not to do so.

    France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the information provided by Israel the day before confirms the need for long-term assurances on Iran's nuclear program and underscores the importance of maintaining the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

    "France takes into account the Israeli prime minister’s information on Iran’s past activities in the nuclear sector. This information should be studied and assessed in detail," he went on to say.

    The minister added that it is essential that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues monitoring Iran's activity in the nuclear sphere.

    READ MORE: US Attempts to Dissuade Iran's Partners From Cooperation Violate JCPOA — Tehran

    UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson also addressed Netanyahu's presentation about Iran nuclear deal, saying that Israel' revelations prove that the JCPOA should be preserved as it imposes constraints on Tehran's nuclear ambitions. 

    "The Iran nuclear deal is not based on trust about Iran’s intentions; rather it is based on tough verification, including measures that allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency unprecedented access to Iran's nuclear programme," the top British diplomat said.

    He went on to say that the deal provisions make it "harder" for Tehran to conduct sensitive research in secret as it had been doing before 2003.

    "That is another good reason for keeping the deal while building on it in order to take account of the legitimate concerns of the US and our other allies."

    In a televised address on Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that even after signing the Iran nuclear deal, meant to ensure the peaceful nature of Iran’s nuclear program, Tehran has kept and continued to develop its nuclear weapons "know-how" for future use. According to Netanyahu, Israel has obtained about 100,000 files proving that Iran's nuclear program had a military dimension, codenamed "Amad Project."

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference at his office in Jerusalem, Israel, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2015.
    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    ‘Either a Liar or an Idiot’: Netanyahu’s Iran Claims Insult Integrity of IAEA Inspectors
    In response to Israeli allegations of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons plan, Tehran on Tuesday called Netanyahu an "infamous liar who has had nothing to offer except lies and deceit."

    The atomic watchdog declined comment on Netanyahu's accusations against Iran, as "it is not the practice of the IAEA to publicly discuss issues related to any such information."

    An Iranian woman holds her national flag as she walks past an anti-US mural depicting the Statue of Liberty on the wall of the former US embassy in Tehran (File)
    © AFP 2018 / BEHROUZ MEHRI
    Experts Explain What Will Happen If US Pulls Out of Iran Nuclear Deal
    The Israeli prime minister's claim came as Washington considers whether to withdraw from the nuclear accord with Tehran. In light of Netanyahu's statement, US President Donald Trump called the situation around the Iran nuclear deal "unacceptable" and said that he would not rule out that work on a new deal may start, but did not specify whether Washington is determined to leave the agreement.

    Trump has repeatedly criticized the JCPOA and has threatened to pull the US out of the agreement if it is not amended.

    The JCPOA was signed with Teheran by the European Union and the P5+1 group of countries — China, Germany, France, Russia, the UK and the US — in July, 2015. The accord stipulated a gradual lifting of anti-Iranian sanctions in exchange for Tehran keeping its nuclear program peaceful.

    Related:

    Crude Oil Prices Jump as Netanyahu Takes Aim at Iran
    Netanyahu's Charges Against Iran Not New, Dealt With by IAEA - Iranian Minister
    Trump Says He Would Not Rule Out Negotiating New Iran Deal
    ‘Either a Liar or an Idiot’: Netanyahu’s Iran Claims Insult Integrity of IAEA
    Tags:
    Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Benjamin Netanyahu, Iran, Israel, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Uruguayan Clockkeeper of Montevideo's Cathedral
    Disappearing Jobs From Around the Globe
    Tantrum
    Tantrum
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse