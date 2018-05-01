Paris: Info Provided by Israel Proves Iran Nuclear Deal Should be Maintained

On Monday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that Israel has thousands of documents proving that Tehran secretly develops its nuclear program after signing the nuclear agreement.

France's Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that the information provided by Israel the day before confirms need for long-term assurances on Iran's nuclear programe and underscores the importance of maintaining the nuclear agreement, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The minister added that it is essential that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) continues Iran's inspection.

In a televised address on Monday, Netanyahu announced that Israel had proof of a secret Iranian nuclear weapons plan.

