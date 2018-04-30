At Least 4 Tourists Killed in Snowstorm in Swiss Alps - Police

GENEVA (Sputnik) - At least four people died and another 10 suffered hypothermia as a result of the storm in the Swiss Alps, the canton of Valais’ police said Monday in a statement.

"On April 29, 14 climbers trapped by the bad weather [including a storm] were forced to spend the night outside, in the area of the Pigne d'Arolla [mountain]. Four people died, five others are in serious condition," the statement reads.

The police noted that these people were citizens of Italy, France, and Germany.

​The investigation into the incident has been opened.